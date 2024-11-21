Musk-Led Trump Efficiency Push to Get House Subcommittee Boost

(Bloomberg) -- House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is set to create a subcommittee to work with President-elect Donald Trump’s government efficiency bid led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, a person familiar with the plans said.

The subcommittee focused on the promised Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE, will be led by staunch Trump ally Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Greene promised hearings on DOGE priorities, saying the Oversight Committee “is the perfect place to support the DOGE mission.”

“No topic will be off the table,” she said. “The goal of DOGE is to bring accountability and gut useless government agencies.”

Greene said she expects the subcommittee’s work “will expose people who need to be fired.”

Comer told Fox News Digital that the new Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency “will align with the Trump administration’s priorities to eliminate government waste, streamline the federal government’s operations and cut red tape that’s stifling jobs and increasing costs for the American people.”

Comer expects to announce additional subcommittees in the coming weeks, a person familiar with his planning said. Comer has already met with Ramaswamy and his incoming DOGE team, the person also said.

Trump tapped both Musk and Ramaswamy to lead his effort to drive sharp reductions in the government workforce and spending. Though called the Department of Government Efficiency, the initiative is designed to work from outside of government.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.