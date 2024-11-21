Judge Tosses SEC Treasury Dealer Rule in Hedge Fund Win

An American flag flies outside the headquarters building of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Dec. 22, 2018. Parts of the U.S. government shut down on Saturday for the third time this year after a bipartisan spending deal collapsed over President Donald Trump's demands for more money to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Photographer: Zach Gibson/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission suffered another setback in efforts to tighten its oversight of Wall Street, after a federal judge in Texas struck down new rules that would have required some firms to register as dealers in the US Treasuries market.

US District Judge Reed O’Connor in Fort Worth sided with hedge funds who sued in March to block the regulations, which they claimed were too broad and could harm the market by causing some firms to pull back from trading. The SEC “engaged in unlawful agency action taken in excess of its authority,” O’Connor said in the ruling Thursday.

The ruling may not be the final word. The regulator could challenge O’Connor’s decision at the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, which recently struck down a separate SEC rule requiring more fee transparency from hedge funds and private equity firms. The SEC abandoned its legal fight over that rule.

A spokesperson for the agency didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Earlier this year, the SEC approved rules that would require certain hedge funds and other trading firms to be labeled as dealers, which would mean increased scrutiny from the regulator and likely higher compliance costs.

The Managed Funds Association, Alternative Investment Management Association and National Association of Private Fund Managers sued, one of several complaints filed by groups pushing back on the SEC’s attempts to regulate the private-funds industry.

“This outcome spares many hedge fund managers from facing the unenviable task of either attempting to comply with dealer registration in whatever form or curtailing their trading strategies that may have triggered one of the Dealer Rule’s arbitrary tests,” Jack Inglis, the AIMA’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. “We also hope that today’s decision leads to the SEC rethinking its attempts to regulate by enforcement through the individual cases it is pursuing that involve the definition of a dealer.”

The agency defended the dealer registration requirement, arguing the rules would ensure that high-frequency traders receive the same level of scrutiny as other firms active in the market that are already labeled as dealers.

But the hedge fund industry says the rules are too vague and compliance would result in excessive costs and fees to firms. Plus, they say different types of trading strategies could fall under the regulations, causing some groups to pull back from the Treasuries trading and reducing liquidity for the overall market.

The case is National Association of Private Fund Managers v. SEC, 4:24-cv-00250, US District Court, Northern District of Texas (Fort Worth).

(Updates with comment from trade group, background on case.)

