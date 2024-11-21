Trump Nominates Bondi for Attorney General After Gaetz Withdraws

(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Donald Trump said he is nominating former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to run the US Department of Justice, after his first pick, former Representative Matt Gaetz, withdrew his name from consideration amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

“Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again. I have known Pam for many years — She is smart and tough, and is an AMERICA FIRST Fighter, who will do a terrific job as Attorney General!,” Trump said in a statement on his Truth Social platform on Thursday evening.

Trump initially picked Gaetz as his attorney general, but the former US representative from Florida said he would no longer seek the post after intense scrutiny over a House Ethics Committee investigation into allegations he paid for sex with a minor.

“It is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition,” Gaetz said Thursday.

The Justice Department also investigated Gaetz for alleged sex trafficking of a minor but informed his lawyers last year that the probe was closed without charges. Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing.

In Bondi, Trump is elevating another longtime ally with Florida roots. In his first administration, Bondi worked out of the White House assisting in communications related to his first impeachment trial, which examined Trump’s conduct when he encouraged Ukraine to investigate the business dealings of Joe Biden’s son.

Bondi also worked on a opioid and drug abuse Commission in Trump’s first term, and the president-elect noted that work — and her prosecution of drug cases as attorney general — in his statement announcing her pick.

As Florida’s attorney general, Bondi earned national attention for her efforts to overturn the Affordable Care Act and provisions banning health insurance companies from charging more to customers with preexisting conditions. Her decisions to co-host a Fox News television program while still in office — and to ask then-Florida Governor Rick Scott to postpone a scheduled execution because it conflicted with a fundraising event — also earned national media attention.

Following her time in office, Bondi became a partner at Ballard Partners, a firm with ties to Trump’s White House that also employed incoming Trump chief of staff Susie Wiles. Bondi worked on behalf of the government of Qatar before joining the White House.

Later, Bondi publicly championed Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election and subsequently led the legal arm of the America First Policy Institute, a nonprofit established after the president-elect’s first term to promote his policy agenda.

During the 2020 election, she also helped then-Vice President Mike Pence prepare for a debate by playing his opponent, Kamala Harris, in a mock encounter.

Trump has vowed to overhaul the Justice Department, an agency he has criticized for two federal indictments secured by Special Counsel Jack Smith over the president-elect allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election and illegally retaining classified documents.

“For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans - Not anymore,” Trump said.

If confirmed, Bondi would be heading a department at the center of many of Trump’s key policy initiatives, including plans to ramp up immigration enforcement and border security.

