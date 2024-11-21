WiseTech Founder White Cleared of Bullying in External Probe

(Bloomberg) -- WiseTech Global Ltd. founder Richard White has been cleared of allegations he failed to disclose numerous personal relationships to the board, misused company funds to pay for plastic surgery and bullying by an external investigation.

The tech software company was roiled by a series of claims against White last month, that culminated in the billionaire stepping down as chief executive officer. He will remain as a consultant to the company on a 10-year contract carrying the same A$1 million ($650,000) annual salary he had as CEO.

In his address to shareholders at the company’s annual meeting on Friday, Chairman Richard Dammery acknowledged the damage caused by the cascading scandals.

“For three solid weeks, intense scrutiny was brought to certain aspects of Richard White’s private life,” Dammery said. “The board is disappointed that the diversion of Richard White’s attention away from product development at a critical juncture.”

The investigation, carried out by law firm Seyfarth Shaw, found he had disclosed his personal relationships to the board and had not used company funds to pay for plastic surgery or accommodation in New York for a former partner.

