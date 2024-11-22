Commerzbank CEO Mulls 100% Payout Ratio in UniCredit Defense

(Bloomberg) -- Commerzbank AG’s Bettina Orlopp said she could conceivably seek approval to pay out more than 100% of profit, as the German lender works to defend itself against a potential takeover by UniCredit SpA.

Outlining how she plans to deploy excess capital, Orlopp highlighted bolt-on acquisitions, organic growth and investor distributions. Deals would have to enhance value and must not entail difficult integrations, she said Friday at a conference organized by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Distributions could entail increasing the payout ratio, if capital metrics allow it.

“We have also seen in the past players who were able to go beyond the 100% as long as they had a strong capital ratio, a strong profitability,” Orlopp said. “Then I think you also have a case with the regulatory authorities to discuss that.”

Orlopp is working to accelerate her strategy as she tries to convince shareholders they’re better off if Commerzbank doesn’t get bought by UniCredit SpA. She has stepped up profitability and payout targets, and said improving capital allocation will be a cornerstone of her new plan. She has promised to provide more details at an investor event in February.

Commerzbank on Thursday named Carsten Schmitt as chief financial officer, a crucial role that became vacant when Orlopp was promoted to chief executive officer in September, shortly after UniCredit disclosed a large stake in the German lender.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.