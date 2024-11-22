EQT to Sell Broadband Firm Melita to Goldman Sachs Unit

(Bloomberg) -- EQT AB agreed to sell Melita, a broadband and 5G mobile service provider in Malta, to the infrastructure investment platform of Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

The parties have signed the agreement and the transaction is subject to conditions including regulatory approvals, according to a statement on Friday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. Financial terms were not disclosed, though the deal values Melita at about €750 million ($782 million), people familiar with the matter have said.

Founded in 1992, Melita owns and operates broadband and mobile networks as well as data center solutions across Malta. Its gigabit speed fixed line network passes 99% of Maltese premises. EQT acquired the business in 2019 and has since invested to help enhance its operations including developing generative AI tools and expanding internationally.

Goldman Sachs Alternatives is part of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, which provides advisory services across public and private markets. The infrastructure unit has invested approximately $16 billion in assets in the sector since its inception in 2006.

