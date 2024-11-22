Stripe to Buy Shares in Tender Offer at $70 Billion Valuation

The Stripe Inc. headquarters in South San Francisco, California, US, on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Stripe, the fintech that helps merchants process customer payments, said in March that volume surged 25% last year to more than $1 trillion.

(Bloomberg) -- Private fintech giant Stripe Inc. is again buying back some of its shares and at a roughly $70 billion valuation.

The price per share is $27.51, translating to a valuation of about $70 billion for the startup, according to a document reviewed by Bloomberg. That’s the same value the company had in a different share sale earlier this year.

A representative for Stripe declined to comment.

The deal is likely to see hundreds of millions of dollars in shares change hands, said people familiar with the discussions, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

In the deal, eligible shareholders, including former employees and some current investors, have until mid-December to decide to participate, the documents said.

This summer, venture capital firm Sequoia Capital offered to buy Stripe shares in a similar deal.

Stripe, one of the largest startups in the US and a closely watched candidate for an initial public offering, has said that it’s not in a rush to list publicly.

