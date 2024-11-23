Nadhim Zahawi, Billionaire Mansour to Join Bid for Telegraph: FT

A logo of The Daily Telegraph newspaper on a newsstand in London, UK, on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Rupert Murdochs News Corp. and the publisher of the UKs Daily Mail tabloid are weighing an offer for the company that owns the Telegraph newspaper and Spectator magazine, alongside United Arab Emirates-backed investment fund RedBird IMI, people familiar with the matter said.

(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mohamed Mansour and former UK chancellor Nadhim Zahawi are in advanced talks to join the US-led consortium seeking to purchase the Telegraph newspaper, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Mansour, who was a senior treasurer of the Conservative Party, has been linked to previous bids for the Telegraph with Zahawi, according to the FT.

Exclusivity talks with New York Sun owner Dovid Efune about an acquisition of the UK newspaper are set to end on Friday, though the FT said there’s a possibility the deadline could be extended.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.