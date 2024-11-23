Nadhim Zahawi, Billionaire Mansour to Join Bid for Telegraph: FT

(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mohamed Mansour and former UK chancellor Nadhim Zahawi are in advanced talks to join the US-led consortium seeking to purchase the Telegraph newspaper, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Mansour, who was a senior treasurer of the Conservative Party, has been linked to previous bids for the Telegraph with Zahawi, according to the FT.
Exclusivity talks with New York Sun owner Dovid Efune about an acquisition of the UK newspaper are set to end on Friday, though the FT said there’s a possibility the deadline could be extended.
