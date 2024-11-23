Polish Ruling Party Picks Warsaw Mayor for Presidential Race

(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s ruling party chose Warsaw’s mayor as its candidate in next year’s presidential election, as Prime Minister Donald Tusk seeks an ally to help deliver on his legislative agenda.

Rafal Trzaskowski won the primaries among Civic Platform party members with 75% of votes against 25% for his opponent, Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, Tusk told a party convention on Saturday.

Securing the presidency is key for Tusk’s government, which vowed to restore the rule of law and bring Poland back toward the European mainstream. Its attempts have so far faced opposition from President Andrzej Duda, an ally of the former nationalist Law & Justice administration, whose second and final term ends in August 2025.

Duda has vetoed some legislation proposed by the ruling coalition. He also appointed judges, often despite doubts voiced by the government. The president also helps shape foreign policy and represents the country in contacts with international organizations such as NATO and the United Nations.

Trzaskowski, 52, was long seen as a natural front-runner to become a candidate after he narrowly lost to Duda in the 2020 election. He also served as a minister for European Union affairs under Tusk’s previous government and is known for his liberal views regarding women’s rights and the LGBTQ community.

“I’m convinced that we’ve emerged from these primaries strengthened,” Trzaskowski told the party convention after the results were announced. “I have a strong mandate and a lot of determination and courage to take on Law & Justice.”

But the mayor has faced criticism that he lacks experience in foreign policy given his past six years spent overseeing local administration. National security will play a crucial role in the race, Trzaskowski said on Saturday.

The next president will need to navigate relations with the incoming US administration of President-elect Donald Trump as Poland, a NATO member, seeks to rally support for neighboring Ukraine in its attempt to repel the Russian invasion.

Duda has cultivated close ties with Trump and visited him in Trump Tower in New York in April.

Duda’s former party, Law & Justice, will nominate its candidate on Sunday, kicking off the campaign ahead of the ballot expected in May.

