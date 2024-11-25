ID.me Closes Tender Offer Valuing the Startup at $1.8 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- Online verification company ID.me closed a tender offer that valued the business at $1.8 billion, a step up over its $1.73 billion valuation two years ago, a person familiar with the situation said.

Ribbit Capital, a new investor in the company, led the transaction, with existing investors Viking Global Investors and CapitalG participating. Representatives for ID.me and Ribbit didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Bloomberg earlier reported on the planned tender offer last month. The transaction allowed some employees and early investors to sell shares.

Secondary sales, meaning stakes in a private company bought from existing shareholders rather than directly from the company, are gaining traction in an environment that has held few stock market listings. Diverse buyers, including hedge funds and venture firms, have entered the market to snap up a piece of startups outside a typical funding round, in transactions that can also provide a payday for early investors.

