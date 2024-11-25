Japan’s Rail Stocks Soar on Keisei Electric Activist Stake News

(Bloomberg) -- Shares in Japanese train operators Keisei Electric Railway Co. and Keikyu Corp. jumped Monday morning following reports that a fund linked to activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami has built stakes in both companies.

Keisei’s stock jumped over 18%, its sharpest intraday rise since October 2008, with Keikyu climbing more than 16%, the most since 1987. A Murakami-associated fund has taken an almost 5% stake in Keikyu and owns fewer than 1% of Keisei shares, according to a Monday report by Toyo Keizai, citing an unidentified person.

The news is a positive for both companies and delivered a boost to Japan’s rail sector stocks, said Andrew Jackson, head of Japan Equity Strategy at Ortus Advisors. Odakyu Electric Railway Co. climbed as much as 4.9% in early trading Monday, with Central Japan Railway Co. and West Japan Railway Co. both up around 2%.

“It’s a knee-jerk reaction, as (rail operators) are generally all seen as value plays, but I’m not expecting much follow-on,” said Jackson.

Activist investors will likely push for Keisei to sell its 19% stake in theme park operator Oriental Land Co., said Amir Anvarzadeh, Japan equity strategist at Asymmetric Advisors. “We have known for a long time that Keisei is under pressure to dump its stake in Oriental Land,” he said.

Shares of the Tokyo Disney Land operator rose as much as 4.7% on Monday morning after the Murakami investment news was released.

