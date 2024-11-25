Musk’s Neuralink Launches Study of Mind-Controlled Robotic Arm

The Neuralink website on a laptop arranged in New York, US, on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. Elon Musk said that the first human patient has received a brain implant from his startup Neuralink Corp., a significant step forward for the company that aims to one day let humans control computers with their minds.

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s brain-computer interface company, Neuralink Corp., said it is starting to test a technology that could allow paralyzed people to control a robotic arm.

The early-stage study is known as a first-in-human trial, meaning that any approved device is years away. The goal is to let patients use a Neuralink device, implanted in the brain, to manipulate a robotic arm. “This is an important first step towards restoring not only digital freedom, but also physical freedom,” the company said in a post on X, adding that the trial is called Convoy.

Neuralink’s current device allows patients to control computer cursors, iPads and similar digital tools. It is implanted in at least two humans.

