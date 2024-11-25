Rumble Soars After Inking Streaming Deal With Dr Disrespect

(Bloomberg) -- Rumble Inc. shares gained as much as 17% Monday after the conservative video-streaming platform hired an online personality known as Dr Disrespect to lead Rumble Gaming.

Guy Beahm will stream both free and premium content on the platform, with his debut show coming on Dec. 2, the company said in a press release. The agreement with Beahm includes “equity with milestones as a majority part of its compensation.”

“Dr Disrespect will give a much-needed injection into our gaming category,” Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski said in a statement.

The surge added more than $220 million in market value to the stock.

Earlier this year, Beahm’s YouTube channel was demonetized following reports alleging that his 2020 ban from Amazon.com Inc’s Twitch streaming platform was because he exchanged sexually explicit messages with a minor through the service’s direct chat feature. He also asked a minor about her plans at the TwitchCon convention, according to a Bloomberg News report.

Beahm said in September that he applied to have his YouTube channel re-monetized, meaning he would again be able to earn advertising revenue through viewers, but last month he announced that his application was rejected. He was told that he could reapply in another 60 days.

Rumble counted Peter Thiel and Vice President-elect JD Vance as backers before going public via a special purpose acquisition company merger in 2022.

Shares of the company are up nearly 60% this year, but remain well below a 2022 high. The company’s stock slipped in mid-November when it reported revenue that fell short of the average analyst estimate.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.