Storm Bert Brings Flooding and Disruption to Swath of UK

(Bloomberg) -- Storm Bert left a trail of disruption across the UK, with hundreds of flood warnings in place for Wales and the west of England.

Five people were reported to have died by local media, after the storm brought heavy rain and strong winds to the UK over the weekend. More than 200 homes were flooded in Pontypridd in South Wales, with some areas of the country getting 130 millimeters (5 inches) of rain in 24 hours.

The Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for Scotland on Monday, before the storm clears from the far northeast on Tuesday. Wind gusts will top 70 miles (113 kilometers) per hour.

Great Western Railway has canceled services on any of its major routes to southwest England and Wales because of flooding, fallen trees and a landslip.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.