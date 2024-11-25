UK Data May Underestimate Workforce Size, BOE Study Suggests

(Bloomberg) -- Britain may have many more workers in its jobs market than official estimates suggest, Bank of England Deputy Governor Clare Lombardelli said, potentially lessening an inactivity crisis policymakers are grappling with.

Her comments come after the Resolution Foundation said last week that the Office for National Statistics may have underestimated the level of employment in the UK by almost 1 million people, an analysis that raised more questions about the reliability of official labor market data.

Lombardelli said Monday the central bank’s analysis also suggested worker participation is much higher in the UK.

“We’ve done similar things, so we weren’t sort of surprised by their results,” she said at the BOE Watchers’ Conference in London. “It is possible that actually, it turns out participation is higher.”

BOE officials have complained that they are struggling to measure the tightness of the labor market after a plunge in response rates to the ONS survey covering unemployment, employment and economic inactivity. While the official data suggest that economic inactivity has soared since the pandemic due to sickness, the crisis may not be as bad as first thought, according to the new analysis.

The government has focused its labor market efforts on boosting participation, after a drop in recent years fueled inflationary pressures.

Lombardelli said more people in the jobs market “would be a good thing,” though she also noted a “flip side” that higher participation would imply productivity has been worse than officials thought.

She also said policymakers should press ahead with interest-rate cuts carefully, amid concerns that wage growth and inflation will not drop away as quickly as hoped. The UK has made “good progress on disinflation,” she said, but “the more persistent components of inflation and uncertainties around how the labor market will evolve are cause for concern.”

(Updates with further comments from Lombardelli in final paragraph. An earlier version of this story corrected the spelling of her name on second reference.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.