Amgen Falls as Weight-Loss Shot Results Disappoint Street

(Bloomberg) -- Amgen Inc. shares fell after its experimental obesity shot helped patients lose up to 20% of their body weight in a yearlong trial, disappointing investors who had hoped the drug would produce more weight loss with fewer side effects.

The Street has anxiously awaited results from the mid-stage trial of the drug, called MariTide, that enrolled 592 obese patients with and without diabetes. The trial, whose primary endpoint was the amount of weight lost, also assessed how long patients could go between injections and still shed pounds.

The bar for new weight-loss drugs is high. Some analysts had said that MariTide had to help patients lose about 25% of their body weight to compete with existing drugs from Eli Lilly & Co. and Novo Nordisk A/S. Both companies are targeting that level of weight loss for their second-generation drugs now in testing. About 11% of patients discontinued MariTide because of adverse events, higher than the discontinuation rates in key trials of the Lilly and Novo drugs.

Amgen shares fell as much as 12% in trading before US markets opened. Lilly shares gained as much as 5.4%, while shares of Novo rose as much as 4.9% in Copenhagen.

“Given already excellent efficacy with both Lilly and Novo, difficult to know how MariTide fits in the market other than as a niche player for patients adamant about taking an injection less often than weekly,” Mizuho’s Jared Holz said in an email.

The weight-loss results from the trial are comparable to what’s produced by Lilly’s Zepbound, which helped patients lose about 21% of their body weight over 72 weeks in a study.

Smaller drugmakers like Amgen are vying to unseat giants Lilly and Novo in the booming obesity market, which is expected to hit $130 billion by the end of the decade. While some companies see pill versions of the popular weight-loss shots as the next frontier in the sector, Amgen is betting on a compound that can be taken less frequently.

MariTide is an antibody-drug conjugate, or ADC, a type of molecule more commonly used as a targeted cancer treatment. One part of the medication, an antibody, blocks the GIP receptor, while two peptides mimic a gut hormone called GLP-1.

Lilly’s blockbuster weight-loss shot Zepbound, meanwhile, mimics both hormones, rather than blocking GIP.

