Life Healthcare Boosts Spending With South Africa Hospital Build

(Bloomberg) -- Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. declared a special dividend and set aside 2.6 billion rand ($144 million) for adding and improving hospitals in its home market of South Africa.

The nation’s biggest hospital chain by market value is building a 140-bed hospital in Paarl, a rapidly expanding area in the Western Cape province that’s increasingly becoming “a destination for wealthier, older people,” Chief Executive Officer Peter Wharton-Hood said in an interview on Tuesday.

“That precinct needs more hospital capability and we think that it’s the right moment for us to pursue that,” he said. That’s as Life’s balance sheet is at its lowest debt relative to equity in about two decades, even though it’s been “a rich period of returning cash to shareholders,” Wharton-Hood said.

Earlier, Life Healthcare reported earnings that beat the average analyst estimate. The stock rose 1.7% as of 1:55 p.m. in Johannesburg.

“Ultimately we will be measured by the clinical quality we deliver in the hospitals and the returns we generate and give to shareholders,” Wharton-Hood said.

