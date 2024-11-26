Saudi Dynasty Hires Murdoch Daughter’s London Money Manager

(Bloomberg) -- An investment firm for the dynasty behind one of Saudi Arabia’s biggest conglomerates has hired a money manager from Rupert Murdoch’s family in London following the departure of long-time executives.

Thomas Fitzmaurice joined Hasma Capital, the family office for members of the billionaire Juffali clan, in recent months, people familiar with the matter said. Fitzmaurice, 34, will focus on private markets after holding a similar role for almost four years at Macdoch, the family office overseeing the wealth of Rupert Murdoch’s eldest daughter, Prudence MacLeod, the people said, asking not to be identified as the details are private.

Fitzmaurice and a representative for Hasma, which oversees a multibillion-dollar portfolio spanning public and private equity, fixed income and hedge funds, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

His appointment follows the departure of ex-Citigroup Inc. executive Alexander Godwin, 44, who left Hasma after almost a decade to become chief investment officer at Misland Capital, the London-based family office of British-born investor Peter Green, the people said. Helena Threlfall also left Hasma this year after working as an investment executive for at least a decade. She’s now a portfolio manager at a UK pensions-services firm, regulatory filings show.

The Juffali dynasty’s namesake conglomerate has grown over the past century to become among the largest and highest-profile in the Kingdom. It’s teamed with international partners including IBM, Massey Ferguson, Siemens AG, Bosch and Michelin to help drive growth, according to its website.

E. A. Juffali & Brothers has more than 10,000 employees globally and is led by Khaled, 66, who serves as chairman. His brother, Walid, died in 2016 at age 61. He owned a Surrey mansion that housed artworks from Andy Warhol, Picasso and Joan Miro. He also fought a high-profile divorce battle with second wife, Christina Estrada, leading to a roughly £75 million ($94 million) settlement that was one of Britain’s largest at the time.

Hasma, which takes its name from a Saudi desert, was set up more than a decade ago and has almost a dozen UK employees, according to business registry filings. It’s led by long-time Chief Executive Officer Mamoun Askari, 61, a former managing director at Investcorp, the Middle East’s largest alternative-asset manager, according to his LinkedIn profile.

