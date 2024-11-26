SpaceX Gets Conditional Approval for Starlink Cell Coverage

A homeowner installs a Starlink satellite internet system in Galisteo, New Mexico, US, on Monday, March 18, 2024. Starlink is a satellite-based internet provider owned by SpaceX. Photographer: Cate Dingley/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- US regulators have green-lit some of SpaceX’s plans to supplement T-Mobile US Inc.’s cellular network using its Starlink satellites, expanding the Elon Musk-led company’s communications capabilities in a bid to reach more customers.

In a Tuesday filing, the Federal Communications Commission granted SpaceX approval to provide some coverage to consumer mobile phones. The direct-to-cell capabilities that SpaceX is deploying splice satellite service into the more traditional over-the-airwaves mobile networks.

SpaceX has partnered with T-Mobile US Inc. to reach customers’ cell phones in dead zones with its growing Starlink system, which has more than 6,700 satellites in orbit. Customers can also purchase a dish from SpaceX to tap into the Starlink system for home broadband.

Newer phones typically have the ability to work on both traditional terrestrial and satellite networks but the satellite-to-cell capabilities have not been widely commercially deployed yet.

(Updates with details on Starlink plans from second paragraph.)

