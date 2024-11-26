Trump Team Prepares to Announce Greer as US Trade Representative

(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team is readying an announcement of Jamieson Greer as US Trade Representative, according to people familiar with the matter.

Greer’s selection highlights the central role tariffs will play in Trump’s economic agenda with the incoming president vowing to use trade policy to raise revenue for the federal government and to pressure companies to re-shore manufacturing jobs to the US.

A longtime protégé of Robert Lighthizer, who served four years as Trump’s first US trade representative and oversaw billions in tariffs on both allies and adversaries, such as China, Greer is expected to play a pivotal role in implementing the president-elect’s plans. On Monday, Trump said he intended to impose 25% levies on all imports from Canada and Mexico and an additional 10% on Chinese goods, roiling market with his first specific threats on top trading partners since winning the presidency three weeks ago.

The appointment won’t become final until announced by Trump. Greer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“President-Elect Trump has made brilliant decisions on who will serve in his second administration at lightning pace,” said Karoline Leavitt, a Trump-Vance transition spokeswoman. “Remaining decisions will continue to be announced by him when they are made.”

