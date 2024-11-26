UK’s Financial Watchdog to Finalize Crypto Sector Rules in 2026

(Bloomberg) -- The UK will publish a finalized set of rules for regulating the crypto industry in 2026, as Keir Starmer’s government seeks to catch up with rival financial centers.

A series of discussion papers and consultations will begin as soon as this quarter to develop rules regarding market abuse, trading platforms, lending and stablecoins among other areas, the Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We’ve had many, many good conversations recently with industry about how we’re going to learn from regulation around the world,” said Matthew Long, the FCA’s director of payments and digital assets, in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

The UK is working to catch up after financial centers like Hong Kong, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates adopted crypto regulations in the past few years. The European Union’s industry guardrails will take full effect by year-end, and the US just elected crypto booster Donald Trump to another term in the White House, increasing pressure on Starmer’s government to move faster.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.