Deutsche Telekom Ramps Up Open Network Deal with Nokia

(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Telekom AG chose Nokia Oyj to roll out more than 3,000 open network sites in northern Germany, the Finnish equipment provider said on Wednesday.

The deal is a commercial, large-scale deployment of OpenRAN, a technology that allows telecom operators to pick and choose parts from different vendors, rather than having to buy the entire stack from a single vendor. Nokia’s technology will connect with Fujitsu radios.

The German operator had already used Nokia and Fujitsu to roll out OpenRAN test sites in the country. The ramp-up will see Nokia replacing the incumbent vendor with Nokia’s OpenRAN-compliant technology.

The deal comes after Nokia lost out on a $14 billion deal to roll out OpenRAN for US operator AT&T Inc. to competitor Ericsson AB. It was a major blow to the Finnish operator, especially as it had been earlier to embrace OpenRAN.

“While others talk about doing OpenRAN, Nokia is actually doing it and doing it on a grand scale,” Tommi Uitto, Nokia’s president of mobile networks, said in a statement. “This is a significant deal for Nokia as we have been selected by the largest network operator in Europe to extend our partnership.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.