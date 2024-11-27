Krishnan to Leave Andreessen, Talks With Musk on Future Role

(Bloomberg) -- Andreessen Horowitz general partner Sriram Krishnan is leaving the venture capital firm, and has had discussions with Elon Musk about joining his efforts to improve government efficiency.

Krishnan’s departure was reported earlier by the Information. He confirmed the move in messages to Bloomberg.

Krishnan joined Andreessen Horowitz in 2021, shortly after he and his wife Aarthi Ramamurthy hosted Elon Musk on their podcast Good Time. The event, held at the height of pandemic-era podcast fever, hit capacity in minutes and drew national press coverage.

Krishnan worked on Andreessen’s Twitter investment two years ago when the firm was part of a consortium that funded Musk’s $44 billion buyout of the social-media service, now known as X. A former product manager at Twitter, he has invested in blockchain and consumer companies while at Andreessen and opened the firm’s London office last year.

Musk has been appointed by President-elect Donald Trump with Vivek Ramaswamy to run a new advisory group, dubbed the Department of Government Efficiency, which aims to cut federal spending.

