Romania Calls Defense Meeting Over Election Meddling Risk

(Bloomberg) -- Romanian President Klaus Iohannis called a meeting of the Supreme Defense Council to review the risks of potential interference after the shock victory of a pro-Russian candidate in the first round of presidential elections Sunday.

The council, which includes members of the government and intelligence services, will meet Thursday to look into threats to Romania’s national security via the IT infrastructure, the presidency said in an emailed statement.

Romania is scheduled to hold a parliamentary election on Sunday and the second round of the presidential ballot on Dec. 8.

