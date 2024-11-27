Stonepeak Hires EQT’s Brode for Digital Infrastructure Bets

(Bloomberg) -- Stonepeak hired EQT AB managing director Richard Brode to work on digital infrastructure investments, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Brode, who’s based in New York, is set to join the firm as a managing director, said the people, who requested anonymity to discuss an appointment that isn’t yet public. He’ll report to Andrew Thomas, who oversees Stonepeak’s communications infrastructure-related investments globally with the exception of Europe.

Representatives for Stonepeak and EQT declined to comment.

Stonepeak has about $70 billion in assets under management across so-called real assets, which includes infrastructure and real estate. The firm, led by Chief Executive Officer Michael Dorrell, invests in digital infrastructure assets including data centers, residential broadband, fiber and telecommunications towers. It operates more than 160,000 miles (257,500 kilometers) of fiber, its website shows.

Brode joined EQT in 2016 and is part of the firm’s value-add infrastructure team, according to its website. He was involved in EQT’s investments in Zayo Group, Allstream, Lumos Fiber and Segra, according to his LinkedIn profile.

