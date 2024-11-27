Trump Transition Says Cabinet Picks Targeted by Bomb Threats

(Bloomberg) -- Some of President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees were harassed by bomb threats and hoax phone calls, his transition team said Wednesday.

“Last night and this morning, several of President Trump’s Cabinet nominees and Administration appointees were targeted in violent, un-American threats to their lives and those who live with them,” transition spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

“These attacks ranged from bomb threats to ‘swatting.’ In response, law enforcement and other authorities acted quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted. President Trump and the entire Transition team are grateful for their swift action,” she added.

Swatting is a form of harassment in which a caller falsely reports a dangerous incident to law enforcement in hopes of provoking an armed police response.

The office of US House Representative Elise Stefanik of New York, Trump’s pick to be US ambassador to the United Nations, said she was one of the nominees who had been targeted by a bomb threat.

“This morning, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, her husband, and their three year old son were driving home to Saratoga County from Washington for Thanksgiving when they were informed of a bomb threat to their residence,” the statement said. “New York State, County law enforcement, and U.S. Capitol Police responded immediately with the highest levels of professionalism.”

The Trump transition did not respond to a request for additional details on which nominees were targeted by the harassment campaign. The FBI also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Leavitt said Trump and his team remained focused on their work and that “dangerous acts of intimidation and violence will not deter us.”

US political figures have increasingly been targeted in swatting-style attacks. Earlier this year, a caller using a fake number falsely claimed a fire at the White House, prompting the District of Columbia to deploy firefighters and medics to the building. President Joe Biden was spending the weekend at Camp David when the incident occurred.

Prominent Republican lawmakers including Rick Scott, a senator from Florida, and congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia have previously reported swatting incidents.

