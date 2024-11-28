Hurtigruten Creditors Set to Recapitalize TDR-Backed Cruise Line

(Bloomberg) -- A group of existing creditors to Norway’s Hurtigruten Group has agreed to recapitalize and take control of the TDR Capital-backed cruise line operator.

The transaction takes into account the split of the Coastal and Expeditions businesses that had been planned since 2021 and is expected to be completed in January, according to company statements that confirmed an earlier Bloomberg report.

AlbaCore Capital LLP, Arini Capital Management and Barings LLC will be among the leading shareholders of Coastal, while Arini and Cyrus Capital Partners will be lead shareholders in Expeditions.

The deal secures more than €500 million ($528 million) of new capital to support growth in the businesses and the final phase of the separation into the two standalone entities, with London-based Expeditions set to receive €140 million in new funding.

It also will reduce debt by more than €1 billion and extends all maturities to at least 2030, according to the statements.

TDR first invested in the business in 2014 and subsequently stepped in multiple times to help it recover from the impact of the pandemic. Since 2021, the private equity firm has provided shareholder debt facilities of about €375 million, according to Bloomberg estimates based on Hurtigruten’s disclosures.

With the split of the business and the agreed recapitalization, the new owners seek to put behind years of underperformance.

Here are details of the agreed transaction, based on information from people with knowledge of the matter:

--With assistance from Libby Cherry.

(Updates to include table with details of the transaction.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.