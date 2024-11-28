Le Pen’s Party Makes More Budget Demands as Barnier Gives Ground

(Bloomberg) -- Marine Le Pen’s National Rally set out further demands for changes to the French government’s 2025 budget bill after Prime Minister Michel Barnier dropped plans to raise taxes on electricity in a key concession.

“I’ve listened to everyone, taking into account their opinions, their priorities,” Barnier said during a speech in Paris on Thursday about the future of small and mid-size companies as he announced the measure.

Responding in a post on X, National Rally President Jordan Bardella claimed “a victory” and followed up with more demands.

“We can’t just stop there,” he said. “Other red lines remain.”

He called on Barnier to abandon plans to reduce drug reimbursements, call a moratorium on any new or higher taxes, and index pensions on inflation starting Jan. 1, among other measures.

