Macquarie Said to Pursue Fresh Takeover of Waste Firm Renewi

(Bloomberg) -- Macquarie Asset Management is making a fresh takeover attempt of London-listed waste management company Renewi Plc after an offer was rejected about a year ago, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The asset manager is working with advisers on the potential deal for Renewi, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Shares of Renewi jumped as much as 25% on Thursday, their biggest advance in 14 months, following the Bloomberg News report. The stock was down 13% this year through Wednesday, giving it a market value of about £450 million ($569 million).

Deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty they will lead to a deal, the people said. Representatives for Macquarie and Renewi declined to comment.

Macquarie made an offer for Renewi in September 2023 and raised its bid to 810 pence per share a month later, which was rejected by Renewi’s board saying it “fundamentally undervalued” the company.

Renewi operates industrial and commercial waste collection and processing across the Netherlands and Belgium, its website shows. It also runs business that involves recycling of electrical, electronic equipment, glass and contaminated soil.

Macquarie Asset Management has invested and managed assets in the waste sector in Australia, the US and the UK. In 2021, it agreed to acquire Beauparc Utilities, a recycling and processing led waste-to-resource business across Ireland, the UK and the Netherlands.

