Romania Says It Was a Target of Cyberattack in Presidential Vote

(Bloomberg) -- Romania became a target of a cyberattack aimed at influencing its presidential elections that propelled a pro-Russian candidate to win the first round of the ballot, the nation’s Supreme Defense Council said on Thursday.

The council said its analysis found that one of the candidates, which it didn’t name, has benefited from “massive exposure and preferential treatment on the TikTok platform” in what amounted to a breach of the electoral law, according to an emailed statement.

Calin Georgescu, a fringe politician who ran as an independent and promoted himself on TikTok, unexpectedly won the first round of the election in one of the biggest shakeups in Romanian politics since the fall of communism 35 years ago.

The social media platform failed to label the candidate’s videos as election material as required by Romanian law, which gave them an unfair advantage over other contenders, the council said.

