Saudi-Backed LIV Golf Is Said to Weigh Deal With DP World Tour

An LIV Golf sign is seen in front of the Stonehill Golf Course, in Pathum Thani, Thailand, on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. The LIV Golf Invitational is set to take place at Stonehill on October 7-9. Photographer: Andre Malerba/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi-backed LIV Golf is considering a potential tie-up with Europe’s DP World Tour that may result in a surprise end to enmity that’s plagued the sport, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

If successful, the deal would cement LIV Golf’s position in the golfing calendar and give the DP World Tour — previously known as the European Tour — significant financial heft.

The talks with DP World Tour are separate from the ongoing investment discussions between the PGA Tour and the Saudi wealth fund, the people said, with both deals still possible. Talks may end without an agreement, the people cautioned, asking not to be named discussing private information.

A representatives for LIV Golf and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund declined to comment.

A spokesperson for the DP World Tour said: “We remain in discussions with the PGA Tour, PGA Tour Enterprises, SSG and PIF relating to the ongoing overall picture for men’s global golf, but no agreements have been reached.”

The talks between DP World Tour and LIV Golf may see the two entities merge, creating a shared schedule and allowing golfers to play in events hosted by both leagues. Any agreement with LIV Golf would provide DP World Tour with a stable source of funding. DP World Tour’s prize money is partly subsidized by the PGA Tour.

The talks come as expectations of a deal between the Saudi’s Public Investment Fund and the PGA Tour edge closer, after more than a year of talks.

PIF is in ongoing talks acquire a minority stake in PGA Tour Enterprises, a for-profit entity that will house the commercial assets of the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. The new unit has already received a $1.5 billion investment from SSG, a US investor group, in a deal that values the entity at about $12 billion, Bloomberg News has reported. SSG has the option to invest another $1.5 billion.

While hopes for investment from PIF have increased, particularly after the reelection of golf-fan President-elect Donald Trump, players from rival tours have continued to feud.

PIF started LIV Golf as a rival to the PGA Tour, luring big-name players such as Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, and Dustin Johnson and sparking animosity with both the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour.

After winning a legal battle in 2023, the DP World Tour has been allowed to fine those who left the tour to play lucrative LIV Golf events, leading to vocal protests from players. To qualify for a place in the prestigious European 2025 Ryder Cup team, players must also accumulate enough points on the DP World Tour, and pay any outstanding fines.

