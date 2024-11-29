Mexico’s President Says She’s Sure Country Can Avoid US Tariffs

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum is convinced that her country can reach a deal with the US to avoid the 25% tariff threatened by US President-elect Donald Trump, she told reporters in Mexico City.

The US’s No. 1 trade partner has a plan if Trump does impose tariffs but Sheinbaum — who spoke with the president-elect on the phone on Wednesday — says she’s convinced that it won’t be necessary to implement. Instead, she said Mexico and the US can collaborate in the face of Trump’s concerns on migration and drug-trafficking. She insisted that Mexico would not be subordinating itself to the US by doing so.

“I’m convinced we’re going to reach an agreement, while defending our sovereignty, with respect for Mexicans and respect for Mexico, with the collaboration that one government should have with another,” Sheinbaum said. “If it does happen, we do have a plan. But the goal is for it not to happen.”

