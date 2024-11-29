UK Lawmakers Vote to Give Assisted Dying Bill Further Debate

(Bloomberg) -- The UK House of Commons voted in favor of a landmark bill to legalize assisted dying, potentially putting England and Wales on track to a fundamental social reform that’s largely supported by the British public.

MPs voted 330 to 275 in favor of changing the law, which would allow terminally ill people with less than six months to live to opt to end their own lives. Two doctors and a high court judge would be required to approve the decision. The legislation will now proceed to the next Parliamentary stage, with the bill subject to further debate, amendments and votes before it becomes law.

The vote was proceeded by more than four hours of debate on a highly emotive issue that’s divided lawmakers in both main parties and that drew supporters of both sides to demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament. The so-called private members’ bill was brought before the House of Commons by backbench Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, who told the chamber on Friday it would give the terminally ill “choice, autonomy and dignity at the end of their lives,” bound by “very stringent” criteria.

“We are not talking about a choice between life or death,” she told the House of Commons. “We are talking about giving dying people a choice of how to die.”

If the legislation clears the hurdles of further scrutiny in both the Commons and then the House of Lords, the bill would bring England and Wales into line with about a dozen countries that permit assisted dying such as Canada and Switzerland, as well as 11 US states.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.