WTO Members Approve Okonjo-Iweala for a Second Term at Helm

(Bloomberg) -- World Trade Organization members agreed to reappoint Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as director-general for a second term, cementing her in the job for another four years expected to be fraught with tariff disputes.

The former Nigerian finance minister — the first woman to run the Geneva-based trade body — will begin her next term on Sept. 1, the WTO said in an emailed statement Friday.

During her first stint, she won some plaudits for mustering smaller victories like the routine extension of a moratorium on tariffs on e-commerce, for efforts to widen vaccine distribution during the pandemic, and for pressing leaders in major economies to resist tariffs, export controls and other trade barriers.

But larger deals, like a global crackdown on subsidies for fishing fleets that are depleting stocks of marine life, and an investment facilitation agreement, have moved slowly.

Owing partly to a more protectionist world where multilateralism is under threat, her mixed record has made it hard for the nearly 30-year-old WTO to shed its reputation as a forum for exhaustive talks among 166 economies that struggle to reach consensus.

In the previous US presidential election year of 2020, the first administration of President Donald Trump supported a different candidate, the then-South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee. That slowed the selection process into early 2021, when the White House of newly elected Joe Biden backed Okonjo-Iweala and she got the job.

The US contributes the largest share of the WTO’s budget of any individual country, followed closely by China, according to the latest annual report.

Running Unopposed

Okonjo-Iweala’s current term started in March 2021 and will expire on Aug. 31. Running unopposed in a process that ostensibly could have waited until Trump took office Jan. 20, she won approval from countries including the UK.

Simon Manley, Britain’s ambassador and permanent representative to the British mission at the WTO, told a parliamentary committee earlier this month that he’s “rarely seen anyone as hard-working, as networked and as visionary as Dr. Ngozi.”

The WTO’s mission of fostering lower trade barriers is at odds with Trump’s threats of universal tariffs and his embrace of protectionism.

The announcement of Okonjo-Iweala’s reappointment came on the eve of the 25th anniversary of the so-called Battle of Seattle in 1999, when tens of thousands of anti-globalization demonstrators disrupted talks at the WTO’s third ministerial meeting in an early display of internet-fueled activism.

They marched in defiance of a global trading system many of them believed was being designed with WTO rules to favor large corporations at the expense of the world’s poor economies.

