GOP Senator Defends Wray as Trump Seeks Loyalist to Head FBI

Christopher Wray, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), during a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. Wray is testifying on the agency's investigation into the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump. Photographer: Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- A Republican senator said Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Wray is unobjectionable, though Donald Trump’s pick to head the FBI will get the “benefit of the doubt” if he’s formally nominated.

Kash Patel, a prominent critic of the FBI’s investigation into whether Trump’s 2016 campaign conspired with Russia to interfere in that year’s presidential election, is Trump’s choice for the agency, the president-elect said. If confirmed by the US Senate, Patel would replace Wray, a Trump appointee who still has years left in his term.

“It doesn’t surprise that he will pick people that are very loyal to himself,” but Trump also “picked a very good man” in Wray, Senator Mike Rounds, a Republican from South Dakota, said Sunday on ABC’s This Week.

“Normally these are for a 10-year term,” Rounds said. “We’ll see what his process is and whether he actually makes that nomination.”

As the leading US law enforcement agency, the bureau has been at the center of the highest-profile investigations related to the president-elect. After Trump left the White House in 2021, FBI agents raided his Florida resort to seize classified documents, probed his efforts to overturn the 2020 election result and investigated people who stormed the US Capitol in his support.

Trump has pledged a drastic overhaul, claiming the FBI carried out politically motivated probes against him and his allies. Patel has criticized US government agencies for actions that he says unfairly target Republicans and has endorsed calls to fire government employees who undermine the president’s agenda.

Rounds said that once nominees are presented, “the president gets the benefit of the doubt on the nomination, but we still go through a process and that process includes ‘advice and consent’ — which for the Senate means advice or consent sometimes.”

Trump chose Wray to lead the FBI in 2017, calling him “impeccably qualified.”

Yet speculation has been mounting that once inaugurated, Trump would remove Wray, if he doesn’t resign beforehand. Wray remains focused on his job, the FBI said in a statement after Trump’s announcement on Patel Saturday.

“Every day, the men and women of the FBI continue to work to protect Americans from a growing array of threats,” according to the statement. “Director Wray’s focus remains on the men and women of the FBI, the people we do the work with, and the people we do the work for.”

Rounds — who also warned that negotiating a trustworthy Ukraine settlement with Russian President Vladimir Putin will be “very difficult” — said he had “no objections” to how Wray handled himself in closed-door meetings with senators.

“So I don’t have any complaints about the way he’s done his job right now,” Rounds said.

--With assistance from Chris Strohm.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.