Ex-Bank CEO’s Tax Scandal Bill Raised to €5.6 Million by Top Court

(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s top criminal court almost doubled the amounts of illicit profits a former chief executive officer of a defunct investment bank and other ex-managers must repay for their roles in the sprawling Cum-Ex tax scandal that’s cost the nation billions of euros.

Frankfurt prosecutors won an appeals court ruling toppling that part of the sentences against ex-Maple Bank GmbH CEO Wolfgang Schuck, 71, and three other bankers, according to a court statement from the Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe. The trial court had cut income tax from the amount the men had to give up but was now overruled.

Schuck had initially been sentenced to four years and four months in prison. As well as a fine of €96,000 ($100,000), the trial court also seized €2.9 million in his assets — the profits he made from the deals. The top court has now raised that sum to €5.6 million. His overall sentence and that of another banker will have to be reconsidered by the trial court.

Barbara Livonius, Schuck’s lawyer, called the ruling “incomprehensible” because income tax shouldn’t be considered part to the profits.

A 64-year-old banker who cooperated with prosecutors and who was given a two-year suspended term now has to pay €11 Million instead of €5.7 million, according to the top court.

Schuck was the first top boss to be sentenced to a jail term for his role in the sprawling Cum-Ex tax scandal that’s cost Germany billions of euros. He was tried alongside three other former fellow Maple bankers who all were convicted two years ago in the case.

The case is: BGH, 1 StR 473/23.

