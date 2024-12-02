Fidelity Fund Boosts Value of Elon Musk’s X Social Network

The Twitter logo on a smartphone arranged in Germantown, New York, US, on Monday, July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has changed Twitter's logo, replacing its signature blue bird with a stylized X as part of the billionaire's vision of transforming the 17-year-old service into an everything app.

(Bloomberg) -- A Fidelity Investments mutual fund increased the value of its equity stake in Elon Musk’s X by more than 32% in October, its largest monthly increase since making the investment in late 2022.

Fidelity’s Blue Chip Growth Fund valued its stake in X Holdings Corp., the parent of the social network, at $5.53 million at the end of October, up from $4.19 million in September, according to the fund’s monthly report. The fund originally invested about $19.7 million in October 2022.

Despite the increase, Fidelity’s fund has marked down X’s valuation by nearly 72% since Musk bought the company for $44 billion in October 2022. A Fidelity spokesperson declined to comment on how the valuation is calculated.

It’s not clear what led to the increase, and Musk’s X has struggled to retain advertisers since he took over. The new valuation was also determined before the recent US presidential election. Since Donald Trump’s victory, Musk has emerged as a key adviser to the incoming president, including taking on an unofficial role to help cut federal spending.

Several X competitors have also benefited from the election results, though, as people have left X to join rivals like Bluesky and Meta Platforms Inc.’s Threads.

