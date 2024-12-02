Prosus Swings to First-Half Profit as It Sells Tech-Firm Stakes

(Bloomberg) -- Prosus NV reported a first-half profit as the technology investor with more than 2 billion customers worldwide sold stakes in online businesses in China and South Africa.

Group adjusted earnings before interest and taxes totaled $60 million in the six months through end-September from a loss a year earlier, the Amsterdam-based company said in a statement Monday.

In September, it sold stakes in China’s Trip.com and South African online fashion retailer Superbalist. The firm also has an agreement to sell its Romanian food delivery company Tazz.

The Euronext-listed technology firm, worth over $100 billion, is looking for companies to leverage its reach and use AI to harness the next stage of e-commerce, Chief Executive Officer Fabricio Bloisi said last month.

Prosus was spun out from Cape Town-headquartered Naspers Ltd., one of the biggest technology investors globally, and listed in Amsterdam about five years ago.

Bloisi oversees both companies and is grappling with the legacy of a complicated business structure that stumped his predecessor.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.