ADVERTISEMENT

Company News

Super Micro to Name New CFO, Says No Evidence of Misconduct

By Dana Wollman and Brody Ford
People walk in front of Super Micro Computer Inc. headquarters in San Jose, California. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg (David Paul Morris/Photographer: David Paul Morris/)

(Bloomberg) -- Super Micro Computer Inc. said an external review of its business by a special committee of its board and external counsel found no evidence of wrongdoing and that the company will appoint new top financial leadership.

The company is looking for a new chief financial officer, chief compliance officer, and general counsel, it said in a statement Monday. Kenneth Cheung, formerly vice president of finance, will be the company’s new chief accounting officer.

It’s been a tumultuous year for Super Micro. The maker of high-powered servers missed an August deadline to file its annual financial report and its auditor, Ernst & Young LLP, resigned in October, citing concerns about the company’s governance and transparency. Super Micro is also facing a US Department of Justice probe following a damaging report from short seller Hindenburg Research.

The review was completed by a special committee of its board alongside more than 50 attorneys from law firm Cooley LLP and a team from forensic accounting firm Secretariat Advisors, Super Micro said in the statement.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.