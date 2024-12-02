Trump Picks Investment Banker Warren Stephens as UK Ambassador

(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Donald Trump is nominating investment banker Warren Stephens to be the US ambassador to the United Kingdom, tapping a prominent Republican donor and businessman for a prime diplomatic post in his second administration.

“Warren has always dreamed of serving the United States full time. I am thrilled that he will now have that opportunity as the top Diplomat, representing the U.S.A. to one of America’s most cherished and beloved Allies,” Trump said in a statement Monday on his Truth Social network.

Stephens was a major contributor to political groups boosting Trump’s 2024 campaign. But he hasn’t always been a supporter of the president-elect. In 2016, he funded conservative groups who opposed Trump winning the GOP nomination.

His Little Rock, Arkansas-based company, Stephens Inc., has a presence in Europe, including an office in London. Stephens Inc. was involved in the initial public offering for Walmart Inc. in 1970. He serves on the board of directors of Dillard’s Inc. and is a former member of the board of trustees at Washington and Lee University, where he graduated. He also received an MBA from Wake Forest University.

The US ambassador to the Court of St. James’s, as the position is formally known, is often a landing spot for wealthy and high-profile donors. During his first term, Trump tapped major political contributor Woody Johnson, the co-owner of the NFL’s New York Jets, for the role.

