UK Won’t Choose Between Trump and European Allies, Starmer Says

Keir Starmer, UK prime minister, at the Lord Mayor's Banquet at the Guildhall in the City of London, UK, on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. Prime Minister Keir Starmer will spell out a set of targets on the UK economy, health care and crime over the coming week as he seeks to reset his fledgling administration following a turbulent return to power for Labour.

(Bloomberg) -- The UK doesn’t need to trade off its special relationship with the US against its European alliances, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, despite concern that President-elect Donald Trump’s plans to to ramp-up tariffs will drive a wedge between the allies.

“The idea that we must choose between our allies, that somehow we’re with either America or Europe, is plain wrong: I reject it utterly,” Starmer said Monday in a keynote speech on foreign affairs at the Lord Mayor’s annual banquet in central London. “The national interest demands that we work with both.”

Trump is preparing to take power in January after winning the US election last month on a campaign during which he promised to slap tariffs of as much as 20% on all imports to the US, and of 60% on those from China. The UK has said it will need to balance any deal on tariffs offered by Trump with its desire to strengthen commercial ties with the European Union, risking complications in the country’s relationship with its two closest allies.

Starmer sought to stamp out the notion he may have a testy relationship with Trump when he enters office next year, despite frictions between the two camps during the US election and their differing approaches to issues such as support for Ukraine and the fight against climate change.

“This is not about sentimentality; it is about hard-headed realism,” Starmer said of the UK-US relationship. “Time and again the best hope for the world and the surest way to serve our mutual national interest has come from our two nations working together.”

The British premier also said the UK “must be prepared to talk to a wider range of countries” including China, to strengthen Britain’s global leadership — a stance that will likely put him at odds with Trump’s administration.

On Ukraine, he said Britain must continue to back the eastern European nation in its war against Russian invaders, and “do what it takes to support their self-defense for as long as it takes.”

Trump has promised to end the conflict on day one of his administration, and Starmer said Britain must help “put Ukraine in the strongest possible position for negotiations” with Russia to end the conflict “so they can secure a just and lasting peace on their terms that guarantees their security, independence and right to choose their own future.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.