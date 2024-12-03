BOE’s Head of FX Calls Out Hedge Funds for Ignoring Global Code

(Bloomberg) -- Financial regulators may soon pressure hedge funds and trading venues that haven’t yet signed the FX industry’s global code of conduct to finally do so, a Bank of England official said.

Buy-side firms make up just 10% of total market participants who have ratified the FX Global Code, according to Philippe Lintern, head of the central bank’s currency division. This uneven uptake “raises questions about having a level playing field and risks the trust in our market,” he said.

Lintern noted that the Bank of Mexico requires relevant market participants to either confirm their adherence to the FX code or otherwise justify in writing their decision not to do so. This approach will “become more appealing” in the absence of more widespread adoption, he said.

“There are many hedge funds that are large, sophisticated participants in the FX market, and yet virtually none have signed up to the Code. Why not?,” Lintern said in a speech. “Likewise, there are hard questions to be asked of trading venues that choose not to adopt the Code or seek to remain unregulated.”

The FX Global Code was introduced in 2017 following market-rigging scandals that triggered multi-billion dollar fines and shook public faith in international finance. The industry group that oversees it is increasingly reaching out to buyside firms to encourage adoption.

