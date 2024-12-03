Ex-Celsius CEO Mashinsky to Plead Guilty in US Fraud Case

(Bloomberg) -- Alex Mashinsky, the charismatic co-founder of crypto lender Celsius Network, will plead guilty to two counts of fraud in one of the last cases stemming from the widespread upheaval that shook digital currencies two years ago.

Mashinsky, 59, was charged with artificially inflating the price of his platform’s CEL token in a bid to attract customers, generating $42 million in personal profits for him. He said he would change his plea to guilty at a hearing in Manhattan Tuesday.

The collapse of Celsius was one of the earliest harbingers of what became known as crypto winter, a series of events that wiped billions of dollars in value from the global digital-asset market. The company was one of several high-profile crypto firms, including Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX, that imploded in 2022.

Mashinsky agreed to plead guilty to two of the five counts against him, commodities fraud and a fraudulent scheme to manipulate the price of the Celsius token. The most serious charge carries as much as 20 years in prison.

The former top Celsius lawyer, Roni Cohen-Pavon, pleaded guilty last year and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors against Mashinsky. By pleading guilty, Mashinsky avoids a trial that was set for late January and may be sentenced less harshly than if he had been convicted by a jury.

Prosecutors charged Mashinsky in July 2023 with two related criminal schemes: lying to customers about Celsius and engaging in manipulative trades. They say he waged a yearslong scheme to mislead customers before Celsius collapsed in 2022 with more than $1 billion in debt.

Prosecutors claim Celsius spent hundreds of millions of dollars on the open market to inflate the price of the firm’s CEL token. Mashinsky allegedly picked Cohen-Pavon to oversee the firm’s frenzied CEL purchases, in some cases paying with its customers’ deposits without disclosing it.

