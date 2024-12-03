Mozambique President Appoints Letela New Attorney General

(Bloomberg) -- Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi appointed Américo Letela as new attorney general as the nation awaits the Constitutional Council’s validation of October’s disputed elections.

Letela takes over from Beatriz Buchili after her term ended, the presidency said in a statement Tuesday.

Mozambique’s Constitutional Council is considering the outcome of the Oct. 9 national vote, which electoral authorities said extended the governing party’s 49-year rule. The opposition presented a legal challenge and protests have shaken the country and left dozens of people dead. Nyusi is set to step down next month after serving two terms.

Letela previously served as director of the Central Office for Combating Organized and Transnational Crime and is a public prosecutor with more than 20 years of experience, according to state-owned Radio Moçambique.

