Namibian Ruling Party Holds Onto Power in Worst Election Showing

(Bloomberg) -- Namibia’s ruling party held onto power despite its worst-ever electoral showing as its candidate Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah became the first woman to win the presidency in the sparsely populated southwest African nation.

The South West African Peoples Organisation won 51 of the 96 elected seats in parliament and the Independent Patriots for Change 20, results released by the electoral commission late Tuesday showed. A further eight seats in the legislature will be allocated by the president.

Backing for Swapo, which has ruled since independence in 1990, has slumped amid widespread disgruntlement over high levels of unemployment, graft and inequality.

Nandi-Ndaitwah, 72, won the presidential race with 57.3% backing, while Panduleni Itula, who founded the IPC in 2020, polled 25.5%, the electoral commission said. More than three-quarters of the nation’s 1.45 million registered voters cast ballots.

The election outcome signals broad policy continuity in a nation that’s on the verge of becoming a major hydrocarbons producer after recent offshore discoveries in the Orange Basin by companies including TotalEnergies SE and Shell Plc. The government expects commercial production to begin as early as 2029.

Nandi-Ndaitwah has been a prominent figure in Namibian politics for decades.

Born in the northern village of Onamutai, she is married to Epaphras Denga Ndaitwah, a former chief of the defense force, with whom she has three sons. She joined Swapo at a time when it was fighting for independence from apartheid South Africa and went on to hold several prominent roles within the organization, including serving as its chief representative in Zambia and East Africa.

Since Swapo took power, Nandi-Ndaitwah has served as communications minister, foreign minister and deputy prime minister. She was named deputy president in February after Hage Geingob died in office and his No. 2, Nangolo Mbumba, took over the top job.

The president-elect has pledged to effect changes to the management of the country’s natural resources, which include uranium and diamonds, while maintaining investor confidence.

“There should be a balance to make sure the Namibian people, who are the owners of these resources, benefit from them,” she said on Nov. 27 after casting her vote. “At the same time, investors must make a profit to sustain their operations.”

Besides having to oversee any oil and gas income, the new administration will also have to tackle a slew of other challenges including a 43% unemployment rate, a crippling drought that has further depleted water resources in what was already sub-Saharan Africa’s driest country, and a shortage of affordable housing.

