Trump Says Hush-Money Case Must Be Tossed, Citing Biden Pardon

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s lawyers told a judge that his New York hush money conviction must be dismissed as a result of his election victory, arguing that the president-elect was unfairly targeted by prosecutors.

In a filing in a New York court, Trump’s lawyers cited President Joe Biden’s pardon of his son, Hunter Biden. They said that New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg has committed the same kind of selective prosecution that Biden complained about.

“Since DA Bragg took office, he has engaged in ‘precisely the type of political theater’ that President Biden condemned,” Trump’s lawyers said in the filing released Tuesday.

Trump faces as long as four years in prison after a jury in May found him guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Justice Juan Merchan has postponed Trump’s sentencing while he decides how to proceed now that Trump has been elected.

The opening pages of the filing to Merchan relied heavily on Biden’s pardon, issued Dec. 1. The current president justified his controversial decision by saying he and his son had unfairly become political targets.

Trump has repeatedly argued that the prosecution was politically motivated, but the pardon added a new twist to the complaint.

Trump’s filing also lists a wide range of other factors that the lawyers say means the case should be dismissed ranging from false testimony by a key witness to Trump’s victory last month.

Bragg’s “wrongful prosecution threatens “enduring consequences upon the balanced power structure of our Republic,” Trump’s lawyers said.

In May, a New York state jury found Trump guilty of 34 felony counts for concealing a $130,000 payment to former adult-film actress Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about an alleged sexual encounter. Trump has consistently denied wrongdoing.

Bragg, who brought the case last year, said last month that he’ll fight any attempt to dismiss the case, but indicated prosecutors are open to delaying any proceedings while Trump is in the White House. But Trump’s lawyers said that putting the case off until 2029 isn’t feasible.

“President Trump would be required to operate ‘under an apprehension that the motives that control his official conduct may, at any time, become the subject of inquiry’ at a future sentencing,” according to the filing.

Bragg has a deadline to reply to the filing next week.

