Trump Transition Team Signs DOJ Agreement to Allow Vetting of Picks

(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team said Tuesday they had signed an agreement with the US Department of Justice which would allow the agency to begin vetting potential picks for the incoming administration.

The agreement allows the transition team to submit names for background checks and security clearances, a significant step in the process as Trump assembles his second-term team and prepares to retake power in January.

“Ultimately, this will afford the transition process additional insights, and it facilitates our agency landing teams gaining access to the information they need to prepare for leadership of the federal agencies and departments,” the transition team said in a statement.

Trump’s team in recent days has stepped up their coordination with President Joe Biden’s administration to facilitate the transfer of power, including signing an agreement last week that would begin the formal process of bringing the president-elect’s nominees into federal agencies.

Still, Trump is eschewing some of the standard procedures of a transition, with his team saying they will not use government facilities or email accounts and will instead raise private funds.

Susie Wiles, Trump’s chief of staff, said that the DOJ agreement would “ensure President Trump and his team are ready on Day 1 to begin enacting the America First Agenda that an overwhelming majority of our nation supported on Election Day.”

Since the election, Trump has been announcing his nominees and appointees for top positions, including at the DOJ, where he is nominating former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi. His first pick for the post, former US House Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida, withdrew his name from consideration after indications that he lacked enough support for confirmation.

