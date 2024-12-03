Trump Will Visit Paris to Celebrate Reopening of Notre Dame

The Catherdral of Notre Dame in Paris on Dec. 2. Photographer: Behrouz Mehri/AFP/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Donald Trump plans to travel to Paris on Saturday to attend the reopening of the Cathedral of Notre Dame, which was devastated by fire in 2019.

“President Emmanuel Macron has done a wonderful job ensuring that Notre Dame has been restored to its full level of glory, and even more so. It will be a very special day for all!” Trump announced on his Truth Social platform on Monday night.

Macron would become the third foreign leader to meet with Trump since his victory in last month’s US presidential election. Trump hosted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Argentine President Javier Milei at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Trump will arrive at a crucial time for France. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen is set to join a left-wing coalition to topple the government of Prime Minister Michel Barnier as soon as this week.

Le Pen’s National Rally as well as a leftist alliance filed motions on Monday to hold no-confidence votes against the government.

Over the weekend, Trump said he’d name Charles Kushner as US ambassador to France, offering a prime diplomatic post to his son-in-law’s father and a real estate developer he once pardoned.

