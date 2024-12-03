UBS Faces Criminal Trial in France for Harassing Whistleblowers

A logo sits on display above the entrance of a UBS Group AG bank branch in Geneva, Switzerland, on Monday, July 25, 2022. JOSE CENDON/BLOOMBERG NEWS

(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG stands trial in Paris accused of harassing a pair of whistleblowers who lifted the lid on the bank’s efforts to help wealthy French dodge taxes.

In a saga that’s dragged on for more than 15 years, a French unit of the Swiss lender is accused of sidelining and slashing the bonus of former auditor Nicolas Forissier, who was penning a report that pointed to potentially unlawful behavior.

It’s also accused of penalizing Stéphanie Gibaud, who helped authorities spy on clients at an event organized around the 2011 Roland-Garros tennis tournament.

Beyond a maximum €75,000 ($78,941) fine, UBS France may risk a possible ban if the court convicts the branch for unfairly treating the two. The bank, which has previously denied any wrongdoing, declined to comment ahead of the trial, starting Tuesday.

UBS was convicted for money laundering as part of a separate prosecution effort that stemmed in part from the Forissier report. But in late 2023, the bank won a French top court ruling that may help it cut the €1.8 billion penalty it had received for helping wealthy French clients stash away undeclared funds in Swiss accounts. The judges decided that the Paris appeals court should reexamine the amount.

In the Gibaud part of the trial, the French branch of UBS Europe is accused of reducing the scope of her tasks as well as giving her a bad evaluation.

For years now, Gibaud, whose job entailed organizing events for wealthy clients, has been seeking recognition and reward from the government. She has received very little and in 2022 a court ruled that her disclosures to French tax officials weren’t strong enough to warrant a big payout.

In June, Forissier was decorated during a ceremony after President Emmanuel Macron awarded him a medal of merit.

The UBS France trial is due to last until mid next week, with a ruling expected several months later.

