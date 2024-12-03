UnitedHealth Forecasts 2025 Profit In Line With Street View

The United HealthCare logo is displayed on a laptop computer in an arranged photograph taken in Hastings on Hudson, NY, Saturday, January 23, 2021. Photographer: Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- UnitedHealth Group Inc. forecast adjusted earnings for 2025 in line with Wall Street’s expectations as the health-care giant faces slowing profit growth.

Adjusted earnings will be $29.50 to $30 a share next year, the company said in a news release Tuesday. Analysts are projecting $29.89 on average, according to a Bloomberg survey.

The company’s shares fell less than 1% in trading after the New York market close. The stock had gained 15% this year through Tuesday’s close.

UnitedHealth has faced rising medical costs in government health programs and stricter federal payment policies, squeezing profits. In October, the company warned investors that the upper end of its initial 2025 adjusted earnings guidance would be around $30 a share, lower than analysts had projected at the time.

The company typically starts the year with a conservative forecast and raises it over the course of the year, but that didn’t happen in 2024. At its last quarterly report, UnitedHealth trimmed the top end of its 2024 outlook. It affirmed that view in Tuesday’s release.

The company expects 2025 revenues of $450 billion to $455 billion and operating cash flows of $32 billion to $33 billion.

UnitedHealth is hosting an investor conference in New York Wednesday, where executives are expected to offer more detail on the company’s outlook and strategy.

